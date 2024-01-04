Washington extends date of third emergency rulemaking on carbon market allowance reserve auctions
Published 22:21 on January 4, 2024 / Last updated at 00:00 on January 5, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US
The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) announced Thursday that it was rolling forward its emergency rulemaking on the state’s Allowance Price Containment Reserve (APCR) sales ahead of the first auction notice for the year.
