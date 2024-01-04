Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 16:10 on January 4, 2024 / Last updated at 16:10 on January 4, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices were little changed at midday on Thursday, despite gaining nearly €1 earlier in the morning, as weekly data from the two main exchanges showed investment funds had reduced their net short position for a third successive week, while energy markets rose again on forecast colder temperatures.