Belgium seeks to use time at helm of EU to wrap up Green Deal ahead of 2024 elections
Published 18:05 on December 19, 2023 / Last updated at 18:05 on December 19, 2023 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
The soon-to-be Belgian EU presidency aims to conclude work on the bloc's mammoth Fit for 55 climate policy package and set the stage for post-2030 emissions cuts in time for elections that will signal the start of the new five-year political term.
