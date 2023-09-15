Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas > Mars unveils ambitious net zero roadmap targeting 50% reduction in value chain CO2 by 2030

Mars unveils ambitious net zero roadmap targeting 50% reduction in value chain CO2 by 2030

Published 00:13 on September 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 00:20 on September 15, 2023  /  Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Confectionery and pet care titan Mars on Thursday pledged to invest over $1 billion over the next three years as it pursues a halving of its value chain CO2 emissions by 2030 and net zero by mid-century.

Confectionery and pet care titan Mars on Thursday pledged to invest over $1 billion over the next three years as it pursues a halving of its value chain CO2 emissions by 2030 and net zero by mid-century.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software