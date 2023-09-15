Mars unveils ambitious net zero roadmap targeting 50% reduction in value chain CO2 by 2030

Published 00:13 on September 15, 2023 / Last updated at 00:20 on September 15, 2023 / Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Confectionery and pet care titan Mars on Thursday pledged to invest over $1 billion over the next three years as it pursues a halving of its value chain CO2 emissions by 2030 and net zero by mid-century.