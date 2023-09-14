Researchers uncover methodological failures in REDD+ projects, leading to widespread over-crediting

Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Published 23:47 on September 14, 2023 / Last updated at 00:10 on September 15, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments
Four of the most popular forest protection offset methodologies give excessive flexibility and discretionary space to project developers, resulting in exaggerated climate impacts and overestimation of carbon credits issued, a policy watchdog detailed in a summary report of academic research released Friday.
