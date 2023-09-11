Americas > Global Biofuels Alliance launches at G20 summit to boost sustainable fuels

Global Biofuels Alliance launches at G20 summit to boost sustainable fuels

Published 08:07 on September 11, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:24 on September 11, 2023  / Nikita Pandey /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC  /  No Comments

India along with several other leaders of the G20 launched a Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) on Saturday to promote the use of sustainable and cleaner fuels.

India, along with several other leaders of the G20, launched a Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) on Saturday to promote the use of sustainable and cleaner fuels.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software