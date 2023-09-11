Global Biofuels Alliance launches at G20 summit to boost sustainable fuels

Published 08:07 on September 11, 2023 / Last updated at 09:24 on September 11, 2023 / Nikita Pandey

India along with several other leaders of the G20 launched a Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) on Saturday to promote the use of sustainable and cleaner fuels.