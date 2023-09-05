Africa > AFRICA CLIMATE SUMMIT: African manufacturer unveils new electric cookstoves that track real-time usage

AFRICA CLIMATE SUMMIT: African manufacturer unveils new electric cookstoves that track real-time usage

Published 15:28 on September 5, 2023  /  Last updated at 15:33 on September 5, 2023

Two African manufactured electric cookers have been launched that use sensors to monitor the customer journey from end-to-end, including real-time energy consumption, as cookstove carbon project developers innovate to overcome criticism about over-crediting.

