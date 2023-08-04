North Dakota rejects permit for CCS ethanol project involved in large carbon removal deal

Published 21:49 on August 4, 2023 / Last updated at 22:32 on August 4, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) on Friday withheld a siting permit for an ethanol carbon capture and storage (CCS) project that is part of a diversified carbon removal forward credit purchase agreement announced earlier this year.