California carbon fund managers depart for voluntary market positions

Published 21:59 on August 4, 2023 / Last updated at 22:01 on August 4, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow

A pair of investors in the California Carbon Allowance (CCA) market in recent weeks have departed for firms primarily focused on the voluntary credit space, Carbon Pulse has learned.