At least 29 mln REDD credits eligible for backdating with CCB

Published 18:08 on November 1, 2022 / Last updated at 18:08 on November 1, 2022

At least 29 mln forestry conservation (REDD) credits from 12 projects accredited by Verra over the last eight months could be retroactively backdated with the co-benefit Climate, Community and Biodiversity (CCB) standard, boosting their value, analysts have suggested.