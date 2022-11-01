A carbon accounting start-up has launched a platform aiming to help enterprises account for and cut Scope 3 emissions, which often represent more than three-quarters of corporate carbon footprints.
Tech start-up launches platform to help firms track and reduce indirect emissions
A carbon accounting start-up has launched a platform aiming to help enterprises account for and cut Scope 3 emissions, which often represent more than three-quarters of corporate carbon footprints.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.