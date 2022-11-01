G20 finance for fossil fuels slumped in 2019-21 but still nearly double than for clean energy -report

Published 11:05 on November 1, 2022 / Last updated at 11:05 on November 1, 2022 / International, Uncategorized / No Comments

G20 countries and multilateral development banks (MDBs) provided at least $55 billion per year in international public finance for oil, gas, and coal projects between 2019-21, nearly twice as much as was provided by from those sources for clean energy over the same period, a report from non-profit climate groups revealed on Tuesday.