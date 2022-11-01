The US and UAE have signed a partnership to catalyse $100 billion of investment in clean energy projects and add 100 GW of clean energy globally by 2035, the countries announced Tuesday.
US, UAE strike deal to spur $100 bln of clean energy investments
