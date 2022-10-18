FEATURE: Market sees limited CORSIA aviation buyers pre-2024 as air of uncertainty clouds future demand

Demand for CORSIA-eligible units will remain limited until at least 2024 with most airlines unlikely to need credits to comply with ICAO's recently-agreed weaker baseline, according to sector stakeholders, while many potential buyers are still confused about their compliance obligations and credit eligibility and will therefore stay on the sidelines until greater clarity emerges.