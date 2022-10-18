Demand for CORSIA-eligible units will remain limited until at least 2024 with most airlines unlikely to need credits to comply with ICAO’s recently-agreed weaker baseline, according to sector stakeholders, while many potential buyers are still confused about their compliance obligations and credit eligibility and will therefore stay on the sidelines until greater clarity emerges.
FEATURE: Market sees limited CORSIA aviation buyers pre-2024 as air of uncertainty clouds future demand
Demand for CORSIA-eligible units will remain limited until at least 2024 with most airlines unlikely to need credits to comply with ICAO's recently-agreed weaker baseline, according to sector stakeholders, while many potential buyers are still confused about their compliance obligations and credit eligibility and will therefore stay on the sidelines until greater clarity emerges.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.