An Asia-Pacific carbon and clean energy tech and services firm has acquired an Asia-based environmental and energy commodity markets brokerage company as part of a strategy to offer end-to-end markets, tech, and climate solutions for business.
APAC merger creates markets, tech, and climate solutions platform
An Asia Pacific carbon and clean energy tech and services firm has acquired an Asia-based environmental and energy commodity markets brokerage company, as part of a strategy to offer end-to-end markets, tech and climate solutions for business.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.