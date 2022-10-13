The British government will this year legislate changes to allow big emitters to omit COVID-triggered drops in their 2020 activity levels that might have adverse effects on their future free UK ETS carbon permit allocations.
UK govt to allow ETS emitters to omit COVID-led activity declines from free allocation calculations
