More companies making net zero claims but still unwilling to detail specifics on how achieve Paris-aligned goals, survey finds

Published 12:00 on October 13, 2022 / Last updated at 06:46 on October 13, 2022

Corporates are increasingly making net zero commitments but their pledges are not being matched by the development and implementation of credible decarbonisation strategies that demonstrate to investors detailed efforts to align with the goals of the Paris Agreement, a survey of 159 companies by a climate investor action group has found.