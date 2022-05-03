Massachusetts GWSA emissions nearly flat in Q1 as state readies advance auctions

Published 22:29 on May 3, 2022 / Last updated at 22:29 on May 3, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Emissions output under Massachusetts’ Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade system barely budged in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year, while the state is preparing to hold its first advance carbon allowance auction next month.