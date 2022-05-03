Verra advances plans for carbon units that leverage project finance upfront

Published 22:35 on May 3, 2022 / Last updated at 01:49 on May 4, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Carbon standard developer and manager Verra advanced plans on Tuesday for a new method to allow offset project proponents to leverage financing ahead of the verification and issuance of carbon credits.