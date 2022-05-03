Carbon standard developer and manager Verra advanced plans on Tuesday for a new method to allow offset project proponents to leverage financing ahead of the verification and issuance of carbon credits.
Verra advances plans for carbon units that leverage project finance upfront
Carbon standard developer and manager Verra advanced plans on Tuesday for a new method to allow offset project proponents to leverage financing ahead of the verification and issuance of carbon credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.