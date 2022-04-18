Americas > WCI emitters reach net long CCA position for first time in 11 months

WCI emitters reach net long CCA position for first time in 11 months

Published 22:35 on April 18, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:35 on April 18, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Regulated entities in the WCI cap-and-trade programme held a net long California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position for the first time since May, while speculators whittled down their holdings, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.

