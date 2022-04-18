Regulated entities in the WCI cap-and-trade programme held a net long California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position for the first time since May, while speculators whittled down their holdings, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
WCI emitters reach net long CCA position for first time in 11 months
Regulated entities in the WCI cap-and-trade programme held a net long California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position for the first time since May, while speculators whittled down their holdings, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.