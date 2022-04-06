The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court on Tuesday stopped a state legislative agency from publishing the state’s RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation, just one day after senators failed to block the power sector programme from taking effect in Q3.
Pennsylvania court stays publication of RGGI regulation
