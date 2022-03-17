Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator expects both supply and demand in the nation’s offset market to rise to record highs this year, with data showing brokers, traders, and financial institutions becoming far more involved.
Regulator predicts steady growth in Australia’s offset market, as intermediaries claim bigger slice of the pie
