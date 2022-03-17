An Australian offset project developer has urged the government to delay the implementation of a new rule that allows sellers to exit their contracts with the Emissions Reductions Fund, and cap the volume of carbon credits that can be sold on the voluntary market instead.
Developer urges delay, rethink of Australia’s ERF exit rule
