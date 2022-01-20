Alberta offset prices holding steady, though future increases face murkier outlook

Published 23:08 on January 20, 2022 / Last updated at 23:08 on January 20, 2022 / Americas, Canada / No Comments

Alberta compliance offset values are expected to stagnate over the next several months as they exceed the 2021 excess emissions charge under the province’s large emitter programme, but the extent of future price increases remains challenging to predict as the energy mix changes and the Canadian federal government pursues an updated carbon pricing benchmark, traders said.