California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values retraced for the second straight week on what traders attributed to bearish macroeconomic factors and a potential pre-auction lull, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) stagnated even as new Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin began the process of trying to remove the state from the power sector scheme.
NA Markets: CCA prices decline as participants stay sidelined, RGGI holds despite potential Virginia exit
