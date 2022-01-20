NA Markets: CCA prices decline as participants stay sidelined, RGGI holds despite potential Virginia exit

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values retraced for the second straight week on what traders attributed to bearish macroeconomic factors and a potential pre-auction lull, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) stagnated even as new Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin began the process of trying to remove the state from the power sector scheme.