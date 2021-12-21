New York dials back clean fuel standard recommendation in draft Scoping Plan release

The New York Climate Action Council (CAC) on Monday approved a draft Scoping Plan for orchestrating the state’s GHG reduction strategy, with members of the body softening language that had endorsed a clean fuel standard while adding a section on possible economy-wide CO2 pricing strategies.