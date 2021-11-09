Evolution Environmental Asset Management welcomes green investment, offset experts into the fold

Evolution Environmental Asset Management (EEAM) on Tuesday announced the appointment of an advisory board made up of green investment experts, while also naming a carbon offset veteran to its team of founding partners.