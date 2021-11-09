$100/tonne CO2 tax would have minor impacts in most OECD countries -study

Published 20:53 on November 9, 2021

A sudden global $100/tonne carbon tax would lower GDP by only 1-2% in most middle-to-high-income nations, but the effects would be more pronounced in carbon-intensive emerging economies such as Russia, South Africa, and India, according to new research.