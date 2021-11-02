Investors top up VER fund to bet on ‘undervalued’ carbon

Published 09:16 on November 2, 2021 / Last updated at 09:19 on November 2, 2021

A Melbourne-based carbon fund took only five days to add A$75 million ($56 mln) to its funds amid growing investor interest in high-quality voluntary carbon credits.