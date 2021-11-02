HK-listed company to launch global carbon fund

Published 11:06 on November 2, 2021 / Last updated at 11:06 on November 2, 2021

A Hong Kong-listed investment holding company is launching a global carbon fund, planning investments in voluntary offsets as well as units in various compliance markets.