South Africa adopts deeper 2030 emissions target, Sasol aims for net zero

Published 12:33 on September 23, 2021 / Last updated at 12:45 on September 23, 2021 / Africa, Climate Talks, International / No Comments

South Africa's cabinet has adopted a slightly more ambitious nationally-determined contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement, going further than an initial draft, as one of the nation's biggest emitters commits to net zero and boosts near-term goals.