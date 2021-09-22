INEOS to convert UK petrochemical complex to hydrogen

Industrial conglomerate INEOS will invest around $1.4 billion to convert the Grangemouth petrochemicals and refining complex in Scotland to hydrogen production and use with CCS, it announced on Wednesday.

The investment will facilitate the production and use of hydrogen across all INEOS’ business units at the site, with the use of carbon and capture and storage, which will reach around 1 MtCO2 per year by 2030.

INEOS acquired Grangemouth from BP in 2005, and emissions at the site have already fallen by 37%, the company stated in July. According to Andrew Gardner, chairman of INEOS Grangemouth, the company targets emissions at the complex to fall further by 2030, to 1.8 Mt per year, with a view to the site reaching net zero emissions status by 2045.

INEOS also plans to cut emissions across its global manufacturing, joint venture, and oil and gas sites by 10% by 2025 from a 2019 baseline, as well as invest €3 bln over the next five years globally to reduce its carbon footprint further.

The Grangemouth site produces around 9 mln litres of fuels per day, and around 1 Mt of chemical products per year. It is also one of Scotland’s key industrial centres, accounting for around 8% of its industrial base, according to INEOS.

In July, the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding agreement with the Acorn CCS project to develop Scotland’s first carbon capture and storage system, which will cover the entire Grangemouth site, with a start year scheduled for 2027.

The Acorn project will store CO2 through the re-purposing of existing gas pipelines, with hydrogen production from offshore gas also planned.

Earlier in July INEOS also announced that it would invest 25 mln shares in an IPO for HydrogenOne, a fund set up to invest in global hydrogen projects and companies.

INEOS said that its investment represented 10% of the company’s target to raise £250 mln. In late July, however, the IPO, reportedly the first dedicated to the clean hydrogen sector, raised just over £100 mln.

By Peter Kiernan – peter@carbon-pulse.com