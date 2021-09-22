UK doles out £300k in new EU ETS fines, £1 mln for HFC breaches
Published 15:03 on September 22, 2021 / Last updated at 15:06 on September 22, 2021 / Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
The UK has fined seven companies including oil major ExxonMobil a total of more than £300,000 for not complying with their obligations under the EU carbon market.
