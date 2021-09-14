Asia Pacific > Santos signs CCS agreement for Bayu-Undan with Timor-Leste

Santos signs CCS agreement for Bayu-Undan with Timor-Leste

Published 07:11 on September 14, 2021  /  Last updated at 07:17 on September 14, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC  /  No Comments

Australian oil and gas firm Santos has signed an agreement with the Timor-Leste government to progress with a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at the offshore Bayu-Undan gas field, the company announced on Tuesday.

