Santos signs CCS agreement for Bayu-Undan with Timor-Leste

Published 07:11 on September 14, 2021 / Last updated at 07:17 on September 14, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC / No Comments

Australian oil and gas firm Santos has signed an agreement with the Timor-Leste government to progress with a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at the offshore Bayu-Undan gas field, the company announced on Tuesday.