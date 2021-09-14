Santos signs CCS agreement for Bayu-Undan with Timor-Leste
Published 07:11 on September 14, 2021 / Last updated at 07:17 on September 14, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC / No Comments
Australian oil and gas firm Santos has signed an agreement with the Timor-Leste government to progress with a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at the offshore Bayu-Undan gas field, the company announced on Tuesday.
Australian oil and gas firm Santos has signed an agreement with the Timor-Leste government to progress with a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at the offshore Bayu-Undan gas field, the company announced on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.