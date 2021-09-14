ANALYSIS: Pining to get started, China’s carbon foresters face familiar foes
Published 12:38 on September 14, 2021 / Last updated at 12:47 on September 14, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments
China is banking on carbon sinks to to help meet its 2060 climate ambitions, but the domestic carbon forestry industry is still struggling with familiar obstacles in the Chinese emissions market: lack of regulatory certainty and lacklustre demand.
