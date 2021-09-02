Asia Pacific > NZ Market: Momentum carries NZUs to new highs near NZ$60

NZ Market: Momentum carries NZUs to new highs near NZ$60

Published 10:08 on September 2, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:08 on September 2, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances rose another 0.8% in Thursday trade, showing no signs of retreat even after gaining more than NZ$7 after Wednesday’s auction.

New Zealand carbon allowances rose another 0.8% in Thursday trade, showing no signs of retreat even after gaining more than NZ$7 after Wednesday’s auction.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software