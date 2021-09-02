Asia Pacific > Australia’s Northern Territory announces GHG policy for large emitters, releases draft offsets policy

Published 10:35 on September 2, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:40 on September 2, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australia’s Northern Territory (NT) this week outlined policy proposals set to drive additional offset demand as new and expanding large projects would be made to align with the government's 2050 net zero emissions target.

