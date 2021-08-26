Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:20 on August 26, 2021 / Last updated at 12:20 on August 26, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUA prices erased early losses amid a very quiet morning's trading on Thursday, amid weaker energy prices.
