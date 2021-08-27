Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:39 on August 27, 2021

Carbon prices jumped to their highest in nearly two months early on Friday, targeting their July record as traders positioned themselves ahead of a week of reduced auctions and as gas prices rose amid forecasts of hurricanes in the US Gulf.