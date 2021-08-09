California traders report longer timelines for CITSS account approvals

Published 20:48 on August 9, 2021 / Last updated at 20:48 on August 9, 2021

California approvals of new Compliance Instrument Tracking Service System (CITSS) accounts are taking longer than usual as the state sees an influx of new applications and more complicated financial participants hoping to enter the WCI carbon market, traders told Carbon Pulse.