VCM Report: VER values gap higher as futures volume explodes
Published 19:29 on August 9, 2021 / Last updated at 20:15 on August 9, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Standardised voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices surged to new records once again over the past week, as futures volumes spiked amid a groundswell in voluntary carbon market (VCM) activity from new financial players and fossil fuel companies.
Standardised voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices surged to new records once again over the past week, as futures volumes spiked amid a groundswell in voluntary carbon market (VCM) activity from new financial players and fossil fuel companies.
