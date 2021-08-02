Carbon Taxes > Ukrainian government adopts upgraded NDC, pledges 65% GHG cut

Ukrainian government adopts upgraded NDC, pledges 65% GHG cut

Published 17:46 on August 2, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:57 on August 2, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International  /  No Comments

The Ukrainian government agreed on Friday the country’s upgraded nationally-determined countribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement, although its new 2030 climate objective is already well within reach.

The Ukrainian government agreed on Friday the country’s upgraded nationally-determined countribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement, although its new 2030 climate objective is already well within reach.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software