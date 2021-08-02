UK sets Cost Containment Mechanism trigger at highest level yet

The UK government has set the trigger price for the UK ETS Cost Containment Mechanism for the period from August to October at its highest level to date, raising the likelihood that no additional allowances would come into the market before the end of the year.