Aviation/CORSIA > MSR reform plans separate from rest of EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ legislative process -official

MSR reform plans separate from rest of EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ legislative process -official

Published 12:22 on July 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:44 on July 16, 2021  /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Modifying the supply-managing Market Stability Reserve (MSR) of the EU ETS to maintain its current ambition level will be a separate, "quicker" process to the legislation of the European Commission’s larger ‘Fit for 55’ climate package, a senior EU official said Friday.

Modifying the supply-managing Market Stability Reserve (MSR) of the EU ETS to maintain its current ambition level will be a separate, “quicker” process to the legislation of the European Commission’s larger ‘Fit for 55’ climate package, a senior EU official said Friday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software