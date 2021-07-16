MSR reform plans separate from rest of EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ legislative process -official
Published 12:22 on July 16, 2021 / Last updated at 12:44 on July 16, 2021 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Modifying the supply-managing Market Stability Reserve (MSR) of the EU ETS to maintain its current ambition level will be a separate, "quicker" process to the legislation of the European Commission’s larger ‘Fit for 55’ climate package, a senior EU official said Friday.
