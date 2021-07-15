No soil carbon protocol guarantees high quality offsets -research
Published 15:41 on July 15, 2021 / Last updated at 15:44 on July 15, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
None of the soil organic carbon protocols developed by third-party standards, start-ups, or governmental and academic organisations is doing enough to ensure high-quality outcomes, with the existing methodologies severely lacking in areas such as additionality and durability, according to a report published Thursday.
None of the soil organic carbon protocols developed by third-party standards, start-ups, or governmental and academic organisations is doing enough to ensure high-quality outcomes, with the existing methodologies severely lacking in areas such as additionality and durability, according to a report published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.