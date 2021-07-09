Austria to introduce carbon price from 2022 -finance minister
Published 15:54 on July 9, 2021 / Last updated at 16:18 on July 9, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Austria will introduce a carbon price for sectors not covered by the EU carbon market from 2022, the country's finance minister said on Thursday, with a proposal expected to be released this autumn.
