Austria to introduce carbon price from 2022 -finance minister

Published 15:54 on July 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:18 on July 9, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Austria will introduce a carbon price for sectors not covered by the EU carbon market from 2022, the country's finance minister said on Thursday, with a proposal expected to be released this autumn.

