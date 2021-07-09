Euro Markets: EUAs continue rebound from rout, still post 5.4% weekly loss
Published 18:42 on July 9, 2021 / Last updated at 21:05 on July 9, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs rose back above €54 on Friday, clawing back some of the week's heavy losses after a strong auction and as energy and wider markets also rebounded following a shaky week.
