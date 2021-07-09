EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs continue rebound from rout, still post 5.4% weekly loss

Euro Markets: EUAs continue rebound from rout, still post 5.4% weekly loss

Published 18:42 on July 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:05 on July 9, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs rose back above €54 on Friday, clawing back some of the week's heavy losses after a strong auction and as energy and wider markets also rebounded following a shaky week.

EUAs rose back above €54 on Friday, clawing back some of the week’s heavy losses after a strong auction and as energy and wider markets also rebounded following a shaky week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software