Investor group worth $6 trillion backs global carbon price corridor

Published 12:25 on July 6, 2021 / Last updated at 12:25 on July 6, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International, New Market Mechanisms / No Comments

Governments should agree a coordinated global carbon price corridor rising to around $147/tonne by 2030 to meet a 1.5C global warming limit, investors managing more than $6 trillion in assets said Tuesday.