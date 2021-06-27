Oregon Democrats passed legislation on Saturday that would require 100% clean energy within two decades, marking one of the strongest renewables goals in the US.
Oregon legislature passes ambitious clean energy bill that sets 100% goal
Oregon Democrats passed legislation on Saturday that would require 100% clean energy within two decades, marking one of the strongest renewables goals in the US.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.