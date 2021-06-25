Speculators’ CCA length sees more gradual rises as prices hit new peak
Published 21:34 on June 25, 2021 / Last updated at 21:34 on June 25, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions held by financial firms increased slightly over the past week, but the week-on-week gains slowed considerably after seeing a torrid pace over the previous month, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
