Speculators’ CCA length sees more gradual rises as prices hit new peak

Published 21:34 on June 25, 2021 / Last updated at 21:34 on June 25, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions held by financial firms increased slightly over the past week, but the week-on-week gains slowed considerably after seeing a torrid pace over the previous month, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.